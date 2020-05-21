Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology outlines digital journey to better education in Business Chief ANZ

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

In this month’s Business Chief ANZ magazine, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology outlines the digital transformation that the organisation has experienced, detailing how, in just under 12 months, it has improved the agility of its operations, created new resources for students and staff and increased student conversion rates.

Head of Information Technology at Toi Ohomai, Rabindra Das, has been instrumental in the rollout of the institute’s digital plan. He tells the publications that the impetus behind the change was the merging of two organisations in 2016, which sharpened the collective desire to “better serve the region as a whole”. Das notes that “It’s so important for us to engage with our local communities so that they have the best opportunity to take part in tertiary education – it’s all about providing the very best delivery in line with the needs of the region.”

Following the meeting of several challenges typical of any large merger – the bringing together of IT systems, building collective infrastructure and more – the institute has implemented a significant digital plan that initially focused on improving student recruitment and engagement and was based around ‘human-centric’ design methods. “Rather than set out the problem and come up with a solution, we got out there, carried out empathy studies, spoke to students to fully uncover the inhibitors and problems they faced, and it proved invaluable – it was the catalyst we needed for real change,” says Das.

Included in the work was the improving and streamlining of the institute’s online applications process, implementing new wifi and campus network switches across all campuses, developing innovative digital workspaces for staff, and the creation of a student portal app. The latter, Das explains, has led to a renewed focus on next steps, including the possible implementation of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, and a greater use of data.

Read more in the magazine or on the website.