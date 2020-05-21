The CIO of Sydney Motorway Corporation speaks exclusively to the ANZ edition of Business Chief magazine

Leveraging AI, analytics and cloud technologies, Sydney Motorway Corporation is delivering vital infrastructure projects to Sydney. In doing so, it is helping to support the city’s long-term economic and population growth.

Whilst many companies may be moving their IT to the cloud, very few are completely departing from on-premise systems. This is perhaps what distinguishes Sydney Motorway Corporation from its peers.

Promoting a 100% as-a-service model, this has given Sydney Motorway Corporation is flexibility to ramp up and down as the business demands.

“This was our first goal – to create a commercial construct built on business outcomes as opposed to the traditional SLA model,” said Shaun Rosser.

