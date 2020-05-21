Telekom Malaysia features in the Asia issue of Business Chief Magazine

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

Through a full-scale transformation journey, Telekom Malaysia redefines its procurement function in order to successfully deliver supply chain best practice.

Over the last decade, there has been a considerable shift as more and more businesses around the world are investing heavily to create greater alignment between procurement and the strategic direction of the company.

For Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), Malaysia’s Convergence Champion, procurement has evolved far beyond its traditional function and is now pivotal in the success and future growth of the business.

“Procurement has indeed played a pivotal role in ensuring speed to market, improving customer stickiness via quality products and services while also assuring supply sustainability to support all year-round dynamic business needs and strengthening supplier relationships to deliver shared value to the organisation,” says Mohamad Mohamad Zain, Chief Procurement Officer, TM.

