Swinburne University of Technology: creating future-ready learners through an innovative digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

In an exclusive interview with BizClik Media, Sean Elwick, CIO at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, breaks down the institution’s ongoing digital transformation in the latest issue of Business Chief ANZ and Gigabit Magazine.

Sean Elwick has been CIO at Swinburne since September 2019, joining midway through a promising digital transformation backed by a progressive mindset with innovation at its core. The university’s 2025 strategy has three key pillars: innovative enterprise, future-ready learners, and research with impact, creating “confident and enterprising learners who create social impact,” with agile strategies at its core.

User experience is at the forefront of the Elwick-led digital transformation. “In a B2C environment where your main audience is people who are digitally native, you must be able to have that intuitive, sticky experience,” he explains.

“As an IT team, it is important that we get the basics right. Expectations are rising around how we take that next step.”

