Sun Life Financial: Empowering clients through digitisation

(Norwich, UK, 12/07/2018) Asia has become a hotbed of innovation. Technology is continually promoting a new dynamic between companies and clients, and the insurance industry is no exception.

Supporting its clients’ wellness and health management goals through a broad range of protection, wealth products and services, Sun Life has transformed its traditional processes, and adopted new digital tools to cater to client demands.

Implementing two programmes across its Hong Kong division, the company has looked to transform its operations from the view of its three key stakeholders: financial advisors, policyholders and its internal operations.

“We have a bimodal team, where one half of my team works for the transformation programmes in legacy and digital, and the other runs our daily product launches, IT operations, data centre, information security etc.,” says Chief Information Officer Ritesh Sarda.

“I see the ‘C’ in CIO as a change agent. The ‘I’ stands for somebody who is bringing real technology innovation solutions to solve real business problems, and the ‘O’ is to enable and improve operational efficiency.”

Introducing an iPad-based point of sales system, financial advisors are able to support clients across their entire sales journey. An app for financial advisors has also been implemented to enable further support at each stage of the application process.

“We have also launched our new mobile app. This has provided a simpler, more holistic view for clients and shows their overall portfolio with Sun Life, spanning their coverage and assets. It also gives clients a breakdown of what they have really bought for themselves, their beneficiaries etc. In coming times, they can also do a lot of self-servicing, such as funds switching and withdrawing funds, submitting e-claims,” he adds.

