Soorty Enterprises – growth through sustainability transformation

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

Soorty Enterprises, an increasingly leading manufacturer of quality denim products, is as committed to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) as it is to its bottom line. In an exclusive interview with Business Chief Asia and CSO magazine, Asad Soorty (Director of Operations), Mobeen Chughtai (Manager of Corporate Communications and CSR) and Sarfraz Cheema (Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sustainability) discuss the myriad ways in which the company is enhancing the sustainability of its manufacturing operations, giving back to society, and fighting against climate change.

Asad Soorty says that the company’s base of operations, Karachi, Pakistan, offers a stark example of the necessity for corporations to do their bit with mitigating environmental and social impacts. “This coastal city, once with pleasant temperatures and a nice sea breeze, is almost perpetually parched,” he says. “About 60% of the country’s population is food insecure, and almost 45% of kids are experiencing stunted growth. All of this is now; and we haven’t yet moved into the era where Pakistan will be the eighth most climate change-affected country.”

Overhauled manufacturing procedures, an innovative tree planting initiative making use of the latest, drought-overcoming, watering technology, and the company’s efforts to increase women’s participation in the wider economy are all just pieces of the exciting tapestry Soorty is stitching together. For full details, find the feature in the September 2019 issue of Business Chief Asia.