Smart, liveable, sustainable: how Surbana Jurong is creating cities of tomorrow

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

The CEO of Surbana Jurong North Asia speaks exclusively to the Asia-Pacific issue of Business Chief magazine.

Standing as one of the largest Asia-based urban and infrastructure consultancy firms in the world, Surbana Jurong has made a name for itself by blending sustainable design with technological innovation.

The firm was a pioneer in designing and implementing precast technology in Singapore’s public housing programme and it was also one of the first multidisciplinary consultancies to harness the Building Information Modelling (BIM) system in planning and design.

Additionally, Surbana Jurong is also leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis in its smart city solutions.

“Surbana Jurong’s motto ‘Building Cities, Shaping Lives’ reflects its belief that development is more than just steel and concrete,” observes Michael Ng.

“Surbana Jurong creates spaces and designs infrastructure where people live, work and play, shaping cities into homes with sustainable jobs where communities and businesses can flourish.”

