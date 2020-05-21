SkyCity Entertainment Group: transforming customer interaction through digital innovation

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

SkyCity Entertainment Group is one of the largest gaming and entertainment companies in Australasia. Across its five casinos, two hotels, bars, restaurants, and the IT infrastructure underpinning it all, a rigorous digital transformation journey is well underway. Aimed at future-proofing the company in the face of an increasingly digital landscape, the transforming is coinciding with three major projects: the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland, along with two luxury hotels in Auckland and Adelaide.

CIO Glen McLatchie, in an interview with Business Chief ANZ and Gigabit magazine, discusses the drivers of digital transformation in the industry and the strategy being incorporated at SkyCity to ensure it can capitalise on the benefits of the digital age.

“The casino industry is not what I would describe as ‘tech-savvy’ in terms of transactional systems and digital customer interactions. There is some really smart technology in the gaming sector, but when it comes to digital interactions with customers it’s been lagging,” he says. When McLatchie joined the company in 2016, there was little infrastructure in place to deal with digital growth. “In two years, we have done a phenomenal amount of work, progressing from a handful of heroes holding the whole thing together to scalable tech that creates a digitised platform for the future”.

For the full feature on SkyCity Entertainment Group’s march towards the digital future, check out the September issue of Business Chief ANZ.