Signed, Sealed and Delivered, with Sealed Air

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

Formed along with the advent of bubble wrap, its inventor, Sealed Air Corporation, has developed into one of the world’s leading packaging solutions providers. As consumers worldwide demand sustainable practices from the corporations they patronise, packaging companies are increasingly seeking ways in which to make their solutions less environmentally impactful. Sealed Air Corporation, keeping step with the times as ever, is no different. “The underlying theme for Sealed Air today is to pick up on the sustainability pillars within the industries we serve,” explains Michael Basagre, NZ 3PL and Fulfilment Sector Leader.

“Our team specialises in reducing damages, cube optimisation, fulfilment velocity and enhancing the overall customer experience through better packaging design. Our innovation has always been driven by the market and the customers. As a result, today’s technology has evolved around those key drivers, challenging us to re-invent how we interact with packaging, whether that be ensuring products of all shapes and sizes arrive safely to its destination or reducing food waste such as meat, fish and produce to achieve a longer shelf life.”

