SHERA: a digital transformation that bolsters connectivity while transforming the customer experience

(Norwich, UK, 06/12/2018)

Ranked the number one choice for consumers in the use of fibre cement building material in Thailand for the seventh consecutive year in a row, Shera Public Company is widely revered across the fibre cement industry. Operating for more than four decades, the business is routinely aware of its need to remain adaptable and responsive to the ever-changing needs of its customers, invest in new technologies and to upskill its workforce to retain its global position.

Viewing technology as a key tool for growth, Vice President of Information Technology, Atikom Kanchanavibhu, has sought to fully integrate technologies and conduct surveys to understand not only Shera’s customers, but also company stakeholders.

“We are in the middle of our journey where we have over 20 projects in progress. Last year and this year we have completed quite a number of projects, such as in cloud infrastructure and utilising new solutions, such as automation to transform how our sales floors approach our staff, our contractors and our customers,” he says.

“In terms of our IT operations, chat bots have been transforming our communication standards internally, ensuring teams change together in the direction that we are going. We have restructured our team to have people focus more on digital technologies.”

