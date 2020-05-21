Sapura Energy Berhad: adopting an efficient approach in the energy space

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

Raphael Siri, SVP of Group Performance and CEO of Sapura Drilling, discusses the importance of generating long-term value from its staff through a focused people management approach.

As one of the leading integrated oil and gas services and solutions providers in Malaysia, Sapura Energy Berhad has a global presence in over 20 countries.

The firm boasts three core divisions; engineering and construction, operations and maintenance and drilling and completion. Since its founding in 2012, Sapura Energy has become the world’s largest fleet of tender assist drilling rigs. With a comprehensive continuous improvement strategy in mind, Siri believes that operating with an efficient approach remains the key ingredient to success. “We want to ensure that everyone is empowered to make the job as efficient as possible,” he says. “Efficiency comes with care. Our primary aim is to be proactive and put safety procedures in place that avoids incidents happening in the first place.”

With its continuous improvement strategy at the forefront of decision-making, another area of focus for Sapura Energy is the introduction of technology. Automation is empowering companies in all industries to accelerate their operations, in terms of Sapura Energy, this means enhancing safety processes too. “Automation allows us to preempt equipment failures and plan more efficiently,” he says. However, Siri affirms there are limitations to consider as the world begins to embrace new technology and transform operations. “One of the biggest challenges we face is that we don’t always work in countries where they have sophisticated phone systems and landlines. All our units run on a satellite,” he explains. “But, the world is changing. With all this data at our fingertips now, we must ask ourselves: how do we generate the most value we can? Although gathering data is a good habit to have, if you don't do anything with it then it's just a waste of time.”

You can read more about Sapura Energy’s journey in the magazine.