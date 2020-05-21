Safilo: Delivering quality results through supply chain disruption

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

Appealing to all ages and demographics, the global eyewear market is undergoing considerable growth. Set to exceed $165bn by 2026, optical companies and those specialising in eyewear will need to transform traditional business models behind the scenes in order to cater towards increased demands.

From the purchase of designer sunglasses, to the improvement of everyday vision, 99% of all frames worldwide are produced in Italy, China and wider Asia, creating significant opportunities for eyewear creator, Safilo Group.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, Safilo Group is a fully integrated eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear.

Famed for its extraordinary designs and propriety brands, such as Carrera and Polaroid, as well as its licensed brands, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, Tommy Hilfiger and Marc Jacobs and more, the group has become the second largest eyewear company in the world.

“Fashion companies are good in their own, but when it comes to targeting opticians and the optical world they are not as strong. They are looking for companies like Safilo to delegate the entire management, providing a full end-to-end service,” explains Jorge Gonzalez, Director of Sourcing in Asia and APAC.

Working across a number of supply chain functions for close to 20 years, Gonzalez has been instrumental within the group’s procurement and supply chain transformation, striving to take the business’ manufacturing, procurement and supply chain capabilities to the next level.

Working alongside designers in Italy, New York and China, Gonzalez and his team work in sync with both designers and suppliers, passing on innovative design concepts which can be mass produced, placing particular emphasis on building mutually positive supplier relationships in the process.

“Instead of having one location, we have over 30. We even manage the production directly, but we operate like a factory, with production managers, scheduling and planning. Instead of production orders there are purchase orders, but it is similar. It’s part of our success,” he adds.

