Petronas Lubricants International features in the Asia edition of Business Chief

(Norwich, UK, 12/07/2018) Through an aggressive supply chain transformation, Petronas Lubricants International gears up for future of procurement. In an exclusive interview with Supply Chain Digital, Phil James, Head of Supply Chain explores the growing significance of supply chain in the company’s ambitions of catching up and challenging the status quo of the lubricants world.

“It can’t just be about playing catch-up and trying to be as efficient as the larger scale players,” he says. “Now we must look at how too can we can get after a lower cost value chain by being a little different. The key to that for me, is looking at our relationships with our suppliers.”



With supply chain representing 82% of PLI’s total spending, thinking differently will prove key in defining the future of the company.

Read the full article at www.asia.businesschief.com