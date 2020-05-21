Pan Pacific Hotels Group features in the Asia issue of Business Chief Magazine

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

Through the advent of a leading food hygiene and safety management programme and a design guideline tailored to the future of food and beverage, Pan Pacific Hotels Group redefines the guest experience.

As one of the most established hotel and property companies in Asia-Pacific with 40 properties operated under its Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL brands, Pan Pacific Hotels Group recognises this ever evolving, ever challenging space as it continues to expand its footprint.

A particular challenge, one that is representative of a changing industry, is food and hygiene. For Golden Whitehead, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, one of his first tasks upon joining the company was to work on and implement a global food safety programme across all of the company’s operations.

“Singapore, where we are based, has always been very focused on food hygiene with high standards in place. There will be significant changes to its current system in the next couple of years and we have to be prepared for that,” he says. “Pan Pacific Hotels Group has always done very well on adhering to the highest standards and we are now ready to take sustainability to the next level. The traceability of the produce we buy and the amount of waste that’s generated from our hotels are two areas which I am particularly passionate about tackling for a start.”

