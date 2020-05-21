OSRAM Opto Semiconductors: Innovation across the Malaysian manufacturing industry

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

A leading light company, both in technological development and in the manufacture of high-quality products, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors’ expansion into Malaysia has fully disrupted the market.

For nearly four decades, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has set international standards in the fields of illumination, visualisation and sensor technology. Developing cutting edge technologies, its product portfolio remains vast, and remains part of its exceptional customer service delivery within the opto-electronic semiconductor market.

“We consciously choose to focus on such a wide-ranging portfolio. The potential to be tapped is huge. As domains flourish, new ideas and illuminations came to the fore,” explains Director of Digital Manufacturing and Innovation (DMI), Samivel Krishnamoorthy.

“We have a built in need to be much more adaptable and more flexible to capture the capability of our customer base. We have needed to change the mindset of the people and convince them that there are newer ways of doing things, delivering proof of concepts, and moving people out of their comfort zone.”

Investing in digitizing its operations, the business has embraced new tools and solutions, enhanced efficiencies and bolstered its relationships with suppliers.

“With the success story we've had in Penang, globally all our sites are also adopting the same standards and the expectations for their tool sets as well,” he adds.

