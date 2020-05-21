OMD drives business outcomes for clients through savvy advertising amid digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 06/08/2019)

OMD APAC features in this month’s Business Chief Asia.

The media agency, OMD APAC – which is part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) – has excelled by taking on the challenge of marketing its clients’ brands in an increasingly digital age.

Working with some of the world’s largest companies operating in Asia, its clients include McDonald’s, Nissan and Pepsi.

“You’re competing for the consumer to remember you; for share of mind. The only way you can do that is to ensure you know who that customer is and tell them a compelling story,” says Rochelle Chhaya, Chief Operating Officer of OMD APAC.

Initially, Chhaya was brought in to introduce digital for the region, and in over a decade at the company she has led digital services for a range of clients in a variety of markets including Thailand and Singapore.

Beyond operating as an advertising agency, OMD provides a truly tailored service by working to understand wider business strategies as well as the market in which a client wishes to succeed.

“Every country is rightly unique and at different stages of digital adoption. You’re expected to be ahead of the curve compared to your clients,” says Chhaya.

To discover the full story, click here to read the magazine.