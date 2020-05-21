NewCold: accelerating automation in the supply chain

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

The industry is changing — automation has become king. The influence of technology on how businesses operate shows no signs of slowing down and its now become paramount that companies are agile or risk getting left behind. In the case of NewCold, the latest industry trends have been embraced and instilled into four key pillars: innovation, trust, agility and automation. NewCold is recognised as a leader in the development and operation of highly automated cold stores. The firm has a global network with eight locations in three continents and is still growing.

Abhy Maharaj, Global Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, stresses just how vital technology has become to NewCold. “At the heart of NewCold is technology and we always operate with the customer in mind. What makes us different is the way in which we leverage technology to deliver solutions for our customers,” he explains. “Take Big Data for instance, when NewCold thinks about automation or about its customers and services — that starts with data. We understand the data, its value and how to build the logistical business around it. All of our sites are 80-90% automated and you won't find anything else close to that all over the world.”

The long-term success of all businesses lies with the relationships that is developed with its customers. By operating with an agile approach, it allows NewCold to be lean and easily adapt its processes. “Engagement with our customers is key,” explains Maharaj. “We need to be constantly aware of the latest industry trends and the needs of our customers. For example, an increasing number of people are eating out of their homes, or using innovations like UberEats or DoorDash, so you need to consider the impact that this is having on our customer’s businesses.”

