Mimecast’s role in tackling cybersecurity in a connected economy is profiled in this month’s Business Chief ANZ

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

In this month’s Business Chief ANZ magazine, cyber resilience industry leader, Mimecast, explains the importance of man and machine working seamlessly to create a robust security network.

Mark O’Hare, Chief Information Security Officer at Mimecast, was one of the first 25 employees to join the company when he came on board in 2008. This has given O’Hare a comprehensive understanding of Mimecast’s inner workings and its position within a rapidly evolving industry. He tells the publications that “organisations can no longer afford to be reactive when it comes to their cybersecurity posture. They need to become more proactive to survive the evolving threats they face. To do that they need credible and actionable threat intelligence along with a detailed understanding of your vulnerabilities.”

The Mimecast platform allows organisations to test their user’s resilience to phishing attacks through simulated phishing testing campaigns. It takes several user behavior metrics into consideration and computes an overall organisation risk score. O’Hare explains that “it is great to see your organisation’s risk score decreasing over time as your users become better at detecting and reporting phishing scams. This kind of information is also just what executives and boards want to see.”

By enabling its workforce to do their job through a portfolio of approved business tools, a business can ensure its employees are using regulated and approved methods, rather than bringing in external and unapproved services to process and store sensitive data. O’Hare explains in this month’s publications that “one of the most important things, as your company and workforce grows, is giving your users the appropriate tools to get their job done. With so many SaaS based tools available, it is now easy for users to leverage unsanctioned applications and infrastructure.”

