Microsoft discusses using AI to change the world in Business Chief Asia magazine

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

Microsoft is using pioneering technology including AI and machine learning to address the world’s most critical challenges. The company outlines how this is being achieved in the latest editions of Business Chief Asia and Gigabit magazines.

In the article it is explained how Microsoft is using Ai and other digital technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Industry Solutions Executive Sophie Wong tells the publications: “When made accessible to everyone, AI will transform industries, make us more productive and help to solve society’s biggest challenges. The technology is already improving our lives today and promises to change the world tomorrow in ways that are, today, unimaginable.”

Since 2009, Microsoft has made and met several commitments towards environmental sustainability, including a drive to cut operational carbon emissions by 75% over the next 11 years, investing $50mn in five years to advance the use of cloud and AI technologies in an environmental capacity, 100% carbon neutrality across the company’s global operations every year since 2012, and a 20% reduction in product packaging for all new devices in 2018. The business is also dedicated to building a “responsible cloud of the future” through improving efficiency at its data centres.

All of these initiatives fall under its ‘AI for Good’ programme, which combines the company’s technology and expertise in artificial intelligence and data science with the talent and expertise of groups around the world in fields such as environmental science, disability needs and humanitarian assistance to create a more sustainable and accessible world.

