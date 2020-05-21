Metro South Health: Caring in Queensland

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

Dr Stephen Ayre, CEO of Metro South Health, discusses the transformation of healthcare across the Queensland Health, working closely with its eHealth Queensland division.

Queensland Health has developed a strategy for health ICT and eHealth that calls for an investment of more than $1.2bn over the next 20 years. That figures includes $730mn for clinical software such as a new patient administration system, rolling out the Cerner integrated electronic medical record (ieMR) to more hospitals and the replacement of the ageing Auslab state-wide pathology system.

The ieMR – which automatically uploads observations and vital signs from patient monitoring devices, allows efficient electronic ordering of radiology and pathology tests, and provides decision support for clinicians in prescribing medicines – is the foundation technology.

“Now that the patient records are integrated, all clinicians can view them – wherever they are in our organisation,” said Mr Ayre.

“There is no need for medical staff to travel to a ward to look at paper records: they can see very clearly what happened in the emergency department or in the theatre or in any other areas that a patient may be moved to during their inpatient journey. Even from one hospital to another since there are a number of hospitals throughout the state who now have ieMR.”

