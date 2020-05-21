Melbourne Water: supplying water services safely

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

Melbourne Water, which manages a AU$154bn portfolio comprised of the full water cycle across the municipality, is committed to both stellar water management and enhancing the safety of its operatives wherever possible. In an interview with Business Chief ANZ and CSO magazines Eamonn Kelly, General Manager of Major Program Delivery at Melbourne Water discusses the challenges the company faced at the beginning of its transformation, and the strategy and successes defining its modernised operations.

Across all of its operations Melbourne Water’s commitment to safety is paramount. In 2015, however. The business was struggling to deliver its forecast capital works programme. Critically, two of the biggest tier-one contractors in the country, CPB Contractors and John Holland Group (JHG), were running the highest total recordable injury frequency rates in their state-wide business units under the Melbourne Water Framework. Melbourne Water’s response was swift and decisive. Kelly spoke with senior leaders at CPB and JHG about what was driving these behaviours and how to fix the problem. “We weren’t just pointing a finger at the contractor to improve safety performance,” explains Kelly. “We wanted feedback to learn what it was about our framework that was causing this.”

