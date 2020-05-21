(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

UK-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the ‘McDermott: Leading the way in the LNG market’ company report, featuring an in-depth interview with Mark Lowman, VP for Projects and Operations in Asia.

With global energy markets turning their attentions from fossil fuels to renewables, bridge fuels such as LNG have risen rapidly to prominence. McDermott, a longstanding advocate and enabler for LNG projects, is ideally positioned to capitalise on the thirst for LNG solutions around the world. “Global demand is on the rise, with countries like China switching from coal to natural gas, and India following suit along with other countries. For contractors such as McDermott, that’s obviously good for business, but we have to meet that demand and advance our technologies to be able to offer our customers a cost-effective solution that brings gas to the market quickly,” says Lowman.

“With 60 years’ experience in the sector, we think our expertise gives us an edge and makes us a leader in LNG. But what’s great about this is that LNG offers natural and clean energy; it’s an abundant bridge fuel to more renewable energy sources. Most importantly, the key differentiator for McDermott is that we can perform an entire LNG project from start to finish, from site selection concept right through to the tank.”

