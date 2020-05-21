Marsh Indonesia leverages smart technology to guide businesses through change

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

Marsh Indonesia’s CEO Alistair Fraser-Hawkins and Operations & Technology Leader Andreas Tanadi discuss how the company combines brains and technology to support its clients through periods of growth.

As a global insurance leader, Marsh has made concerted efforts to show local commitment to Indonesia. “We have an almost entirely Indonesian colleague base and that’s the way we will grow, through developing Indonesian talent in Indonesia,” comments Fraser-Hawkins, adding that the company trains Indonesian colleagues in both technical and soft skills in order to offer local service at global standards.

Additionally, Marsh is embarking on significant technology transformation within its Indonesian business. “In the next six to nine months we will be transitioning to a fully smart office,” says Fraser-Hawkins, outlining the company’s efforts to ensure its employees can use their talents as efficiently as possible.

This digital commitment extends to clients as well. “We have developed a Marsh Portal for clients as an easy-to-access site where a customer can access applications and account information,” says Tanadi, outlining just one of the ways Marsh leverages the latest technology to help businesses expand through Indonesia and beyond.

You can read more about Marsh Indonesia’s journey in the magazine.