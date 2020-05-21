From a Malaysian utility firm to a major global player: Reimagining Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

The leading executives at Tenaga Nasional Berhad speak exclusively to the Asia edition of Business Chief magazine.

Serving over 9.2mn customers in Sabah and Labuan, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is the largest electricity utility in Malaysia.

Now embarking on its new strategic vision ‘Transforming TNB’, the firm has high ambitions to become one of the world's top utility players by 2025.

“Guided by the ‘Reimagining TNB’ strategy, TNB is now venturing into new businesses and opportunities beyond our conventional business and territory,” said Datuk Seri Ir. Azman Mohd, CEO and president.

“Many words can be used to describe Tenaga Nasional Berhad, however, we prefer the simple description of ‘empowering people,” added Datuk Fazlur Rahman Zainuddin.

You can read the full feature on Tenaga Nasional Berhad in the latest issue of Energy Digital and Business Chief Asia.