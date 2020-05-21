LF Logistics: growing a business alongside the client

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

BizClik Media announces the publication of its company profile on LF Logistics in the December issues of Business Chief Asia and Supply Chain Digital.

LF Logistics is a 3PL logistics provider based in Asia and operating as part of the LF Group. It has been in operation since 1906, and today provides three key areas of service to users: distribution centre services, transportation management services and global freight management. LF Logistics manages over 250 distribution centers across 15 countries in the Asia region.

Simon Oxley, Executive Vice President - Global Business Development & Head of Indonesia at LF Logistics explains: “We’re the logistics provider of choice in Asia, focused on expanding our customers’ operations across the region. One of our customers, for example, has grown across nine countries with our support and another has doubled in size over the past 18 months. Through our solution design expertise, we can help a business design and build its distribution centres, employ staff, put first-class operational systems in place or start operations in a new location.”

Over the past two years LF Logistics has seen 100% growth across the business in Indonesia and continues to grow throughout the Asia region. By developing in familiar territory it can improve upon the services it can offer its clients, whilst taking advantage of the economic opportunities provided by one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

To discover the full story, click here to read the article in Business Chief Asia.