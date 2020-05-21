Katoen Natie Thailand: maximising value through holistic transformation

(Norwich, UK, 06/08/2019)

Leading international logistics provider Katoen Natie has ingrained a ‘people-first’ approach to its global operations, and its work in Thailand is no different. Led by President and CEO Anton Colpaert, Katoen Natie Thailand is continuing its longstanding strategy of innovation in this era of digital transformation. “If you look at how we changed the logistical approach in the petrochemical and chemical industry, you can see that we have already been bringing innovation for 25 years,” Colpaert explains in his interview with Supply Chain Digital. “We want to make sure that our customers continue to see that we value that continued effort within our company, and that we certainly want to stay ahead in that number one position.”

Through a combination of automation technologies, a focused sustainability strategy, and an ongoing commitment to the betterment of its people, Katoen Natie is emblematic of the positive impacts of digital transformation internally and for the wider world. Colpaert adds that the company’s decentralised model has been a major factor in the success of both Katoen Natie Thailand and the company as a whole. “The strategy has been, from an early stage, to avoid having a heavy corporate structure,” he says. “We’re very decentralised, so if you can attract the right people you can create smaller, flourishing islands of operations where people can go wild with their ideas so long as they’ve proven to be adding to our efficiency, and adding to or creating that maximum value for our customers.”

