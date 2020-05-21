ING: A collaborative approach towards innovative success

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

In an exclusive interview with BizClik Media, Paul Spronk, Head of ING Labs Singapore, explains how the bank is working closely with startups and partners to innovate for its clients in an ever-changing landscape.

“We are the ideal partner to help startups get off the ground: our wide industry knowledge, a large client base, deep industry knowledge, capital - all from a trusted global brand,” says Spronk. “We are willing to disrupt ourselves from time to time all with the aim to help our clients be successful.”

Spronk shares the bank’s perspective when it comes to partnerships: “ING understands that it cannot do everything itself and so we are always looking for partners to assist us on this journey, whether they are startups, scale-ups, or corporate partners.”

When asked what ING looks for in a partner, he shares his belief that ideal partnerships are strategic and not merely for financial return, noting that “we look for companies with the technological capabilities to help us and our clients to stay relevant in the future.’’

