Huhtamaki: packaging solutions to solve sustainability

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

BizClik Media announces the publication of its company profile on Huhtamaki in the December 2019 issues of Business Chief Europe, Business Chief Asia and Supply Chain Digital.

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in the food and drink packaging industry . The company operates across 35 countries including Europe, Asia, Oceania (EAO) and the US, working across three verticals; flexible packaging, moulded fibre packaging and foodservice packaging. Through these key verticals, Huhtamaki holds sustainability at its core and ensures that it offers an increasingly diverse portfolio of sustainable products and practices to satisfy the rising demand for CSR coming from a more conscious consumer base.

In the feature Chi Lu, Head of Sourcing – Foodservice Asia-Oceania, outlines the challenges of maintaining a network of sustainable products across distant locations and evolving cultural shifts. Chi is responsible for the governance of sourcing operations in the Asia Oceania region within the Foodservice segment and is accountable for managing five direct reports for the traded goods and coordinates project between the group and the local units. “I belong to a functional sourcing organisation working within the Foodservice EAO segment,” explains Chi. “For sourcing, I’m part of a group function. Our team supports manufacturing units in India, New Zealand, Australia, China and Malaysia, totalling seven factories and four sales offices operating in the Asian Oceania region.”

The complexities of finding sustainable materials produced by sustainable manufacturers, who take social responsibility seriously, provides its own challenges. To eliminate the ambiguity of operating in smaller departments across a diverse range of countries and cultures, Chi has turned to creating a sourcing hub for traded goods in the Asia Oceania region, where suppliers and materials can be vetted through a single aligned process and set of regulations.

