How University of Malaya is creating a smart campus with its trailblazing digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

The Director of the IT Centre at the University of Malaya speaks exclusively to Business Chief and Gigabit.

The University of Malaya may be Malaysia’s oldest university but with its innovative ICT centre, Pusat Teknologi Maklumat (PTM), the institution has quickly cemented its position as a thriving innovation hub.

Transitioning towards cashless payments and the use of QR codes, the university hopes to become a ‘smart campus’.

In doing so, it hopes to encourage digitally-savvy students to feel more engaged in University life and to compete successfully in today’s digital economy.

From academic records to tuition payments, tuition enrolment to housing information, data is present throughout the whole student lifecycle and this information can be traced through the Student Management System.

Developed over two decades ago, this platform is slowly becoming outdated and is no longer aligned with the university’s forward-thinking ethos. As such, PTM has embarked on a major project known as PrInTis to transform this system root-and-branch.

“Data analytics is very important to help us position ourselves as a leading university,” said Asiah Abu Samah.

