How Total is supporting the growth of the distributed generation of solar power across Southeast Asia

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

“Rather than building a big solar plant in the middle of the desert and then arranging transmission and distribution before retail to a customer, you can put solar right on top of somebody's roof, and get rid of all of the grid problems.” In an interview with Business Chief Asia magazine, Total Solar Distributed Generation’s Southeast Asia CEO Gavin Adda, talks about bringing the independence of solar energy to thousands of new customers by investing in people, processes and platforms.

Innovation has played a big part in Adda’s journey developing a solar offering in Southeast Asia. “When I was joining the business, major companies such as BP, Shell and ourselves were taking a good look at renewables,” he reveals. With the core elements of businesses like these changing, it was important for Total to add new capabilities and become nimble in its approach. “I'd seen the same thing happening in the US with companies that had been very successful at selling power to a utility or to a government,” he explains. “If you're going to sell power in places like Indonesia and Vietnam, you've got just one choice, sell to that one entity. And you've got hundreds of different developers trying to sell to that company, so that company gets to push everybody's price down. But what's happening with solar, especially on the rooftop side of the business, is that we're flipping the model round. That disruption is the revolution that's happening in power.”

