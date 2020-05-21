How technology is helping Wall Street English deliver world-class English language tuition

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

The Chief Technology Officer at Wall Street English speaks exclusively to the Asian edition of Business Chief Asia.

The biggest market for learning language is English, valued at over $50bn in annual revenues.

Providing English language instruction to over 200,000 students worldwide in 28 territories, Wall Street English is cutting through the noise with a ‘blended learning experience’.

Leveraging an innovative digital strategy, Wall Street English is delivering an education like no other in the market.

“We’re focused on changing futures. As a premium offering, we emphasise the world-class service we offer and the support our students receive throughout their whole learning journey,” said Michael Garcia.

“We never use technology for technology’s sake. For us, it’s about applying technology that is fit-for-purpose to maximise the learning experience”

