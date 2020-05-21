How Sunshine Insurance Group is disrupting the Chinese insurance sector with artificial intelligence

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

The President’s Office and Chief AI Scientist at Sunshine Insurance Group speaks exclusively to Business Chief APAC.

A recent study from Tata Consultancy Services has highlighted that the insurance sector has invested $124mn in AI compared to an average of $70mn invested by other industries.

In China, Sunshine Insurance Group has positioned itself as a gleaming example of how insurance groups should prepare for the digital shift.

Embarking on a pioneering strategy known as ‘Data Sunshine’, the company has transitioned to become a more data-driven firm.

On top of this, the insurance group is also exploring the use of virtual agents, voice technologies, image technologies, video technologies, smart devices and natural language processing (NLP).

“If we define an era by its technology then I would say we have been through the PC internet time, then we went through the mobile internet time. Now we are entering what I call the AI or ubiquitous computer era,” said Zhenbin Xu.

“In the future, our goal is to become the best adapter of the AI technology.”

