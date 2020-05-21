How Revolution IT offers independence from systems integrators and developers

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

Revolution IT offers solutions spanning three business units: Assure – testing, performance, automation, crowdsourced testing; Secure - application security, cyber security, and Transform - experience design, DevOps, PPM, Data Engineering, Data Analytics. In an interview with Business Chief ANZ magazine, Jamie Duffield, Revolution IT’s Director & CEO, explains how the company has revolutionised testing services in Australia and while supporting the complexities of project delivery.

Innovation around testing has been a key component in Revolution’s journey over the past 15 years. “We developed Crowdsprint as a crowdsourced testing platform that allows us to test web and mobile applications using the power of the crowd,” explains Duffield. “It’s an amazing solution which allows us to ramp up 1,500 professional testers (from a network of 20,000) in a matter of hours who use their own devices to perform the testing. This achieves quick results and allows clients to test across multiple devices and operating systems for better test coverage.” The solution has been used by major companies such as the airline Qantas.

“We mix and match services, tools, training and IP to give our clients innovative solutions to deliver their projects and leave them with long lasting improvements.” To learn more about the genesis of Revolution IT and how the company is delivering IT efficiencies in testing times for business, the full feature can be found in the November issue of Business Chief ANZ.