How Aditya Birla Textiles has established itself as an Indian textile powerhouse

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

Leading executives at Aditya Birla Group speak exclusively to Energy Digital and Business Chief magazines.

Founded over a century ago, Aditya Birla Group has continued to leave a lasting impression on the business world.

In its Textiles, Acrylic Fibre and Overseas Spinning business, the company has shifted its focus towards value-adding products, creating pioneering fabrics like its anti-bacterial Amicor or its sustainable gel-dyed Radianza.

The Indian conglomerate is also proactively leading the transition of wool from a formal to casual fabric, ensuring it remains a preferred supplier for years to come.

Innovation has also played a critical role in the company’s latest strategy. Using only top-of-the-line equipment and a state-of-the-art R&D centre, the company is ready for any shift in consumer trends.

Additionally, the firm is also championing a greener approach to business by using more renewable energy, reducing its carbon emissions and cutting down its water use, for example.

“Our entire strategy revolves around quality, achieving scale and size, achieving market share and achieving customer excellence,” said Thomas Varghese, Business Head of Textiles, Acrylic Fibre and Overseas Spinning.

“Sustainability is a way of life for us. It’s part of our DNA,” added Jagadish Barik, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Business Excellence

