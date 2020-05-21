Hatch features in the Asia Pacific edition of Business Chief

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

Hatch empowers the mining industry to embrace technology to save cost, unlock opportunity, and improve sustainability.

Historically perceived as being slow to adapt to technology and change, the mining sector is undergoing a major transformation. Companies have often cut costs to increase profitability, but these companies are now under increasing pressure to reduce costs and increase productivity in a sustainable manner.

“We have seen environmental and social impacts in greenfield projects and related costs into all phases of the life cycle of mining operations. We can no longer focus exclusively on the economic aspects of the business,” says Walter Valery, Global Director Consulting at Hatch - providers of engineering, technology, and full end-to-end solutions to the metals, energy, infrastructure, digital, and investments market sectors.

“We need to find and apply technical solutions for reducing water, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions, while enhancing business and financial performance.”

Read the full article at https://asia.businesschief.com