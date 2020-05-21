Guild Group: transforming lives through digital innovation

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

In this month’s Business Chief ANZ and FinTech magazines, Guild Group details how the use of innovative technology is transforming the lives of Australian women and their families.

Guild Group’s Head of Strategy and Transformation, Todd Johnson, explains how the Australian financial services company is leveraging a suite of digital technologies to ensure that women in the country have financial security when they retire. Women in Australia, Johnson explains, will retire with an average of 47% less superannuation than men, leaving them facing financial uncertainty when they end their working careers. Guild Group is one of few companies using an innovative and disruptive approach to address this challenge.

Johnson elaborates on GuildSuper, the new product developed by Guild Group, stating: “We used this focus to find a gap in the market, to develop something that no one else is doing and create a digital solution that addresses something really important – it really is a world first.” GuildSuper covers several areas of budgeting to make building a superannuation fund simple and intuitive, offering an automated portal that gives access to rewards programmes and discounts, provides easy to access information on a user’s superannuation fund and manages government funding schemes.

The digital journey that Guild Group has experienced has led to a significant change in culture within the company. Johnson explains that “our culture has changed from one that was quite traditional to one that is about doing something meaningful every time you come to work. In turn, that has shaped our new vision: ‘Changing the Future for Women and Their Families’.”

Read more in the magazine.