FWD Insurance: Disrupting the insurance industry in Thailand

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

FWD Insurance has undergone significant growth over the last five years. Expanding its footprint to Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan, the business is in the process of a digital revolution.

Focused predominately on providing exceptional products and services, the business has won a multitude of awards in Thailand and beyond, as ramps up its ambitions to transform the customer experience.

Appointed as Chief Information Technology Officer, Verapat Chantaravannakul has been instrumental to the company’s long-term digital strategy, inspiring employees to look at new ways of working and adopt a start-up mindset in order to fully disrupt the insurance industry.

Not only that, adopting new technologies has come with an array of challenges.

“The cost of technology is approximately the same everywhere but when it comes to implementing these technologies, especially in the insurance industry, the customisation to fit local culture and local recreation is mandatory,” he explains.

“The challenge is balancing the standard technology used which gives us better leverage in terms of cost, but also the local customisation. This is quite a challenge, but we handle it quite well.”

To discover the full story, click here to read the magazine.