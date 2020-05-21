Exclusive interview with NWD in this month’s Business Chief Asia

As urbanisation marches on across Hong Kong and China, the challenges presented involve much more than just constructing more and more buildings. It’s about building a community, contributing to sustainable development, and providing green features allowing individuals, companies and cities to thrive.

That’s where NWD and the Artisanal Movement come in. Bringing individuality and a human touch back to development, NWD goes beyond ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’, crafting beautiful buildings that promote wellness and community to contribute to the smart cities of the future.

Ellie Tang, Head of Sustainability, told Business Chief: “It’s not just ‘green’: we’re building healthy buildings with the best air, natural light wand water quality. Research shows healthy buildings result in a happier, healthier and more productive workforce. Caring about the individual is integral to the Artisanal Movement.”

In addition, NWD’s K11 brand promotes the ‘museum retail’ concept and brings art into shopping and office facilities. “Having that exclusive, cultural experience, personalised, it a prominent trend for millennials,” Tang explains. “It’s not just about art and digital, but sustainable products at the core.”

