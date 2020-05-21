Exclusive interview with Japanese pharma giant Takeda in Business Chief

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

Japanese pharmaceutical institution Takeda appears in the latest Asia edition of Business Chief magazine.

Bernadette Maier has served as a passionate contributor to the Procurement, Supply Chain, Industrial Engineering, Marketing and Internal Audit fields for over 20 years, in roles ranging from operational to executive leadership at local, regional and global levels.

In an exclusive interview, Maier discusses her role of Head of Procurement for Emerging Markets, detailing how she manages her team across the likes of Russia, China and Europe.

Takeda underwent a significant centralisation of its procurement processes before Maier joined the company. Find out how this has laid the foundation for her to take the next steps and ensure Takeda continues to serve customers and clients and, ultimately, improve the lives of patients.

To read the full interview, read the Asia edition of Business Chief.