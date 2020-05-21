The digital transformation of the Department of Education and Training is profiled in this month’s Business Chief ANZ

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

The digital transformation of the Victorian Department of Education and Training (DET) features in this month’s Business Chief ANZ and Gigabit magazines.

CIO Elizabeth Wilson discusses the technological approaches improving the quality and accessibility of education.

As CIO, Wilson prizes the role of culture in effecting a successful digital transformation. “We can provide the best technology in the world, but without an inquiring, collaborative culture, it will achieve very little. The role of the CIO should be as much about establishing the right culture as it is about building IT strategies,” she says.

Information is a big focus for DET, guiding an evidence-based approach to policy making. “We collect a considerable amount of information that is used to inform policy and to assess whether specific programs are effective in improving outcomes,” says Wilson.

Currently, DET is leading a program to improve services to children and families through the use of technology. “This encompasses the linkage of information about children to better inform services that are delivered to children and families. To achieve this, information from the Department of Health and Human Services and other children and family service providers is being linked to give service providers better insight into that particular child or family circumstances.” Such initiatives are focused on fulfilling DET’s mission of ensuring equal access to education for Victorian citizens.

You can read more about DET’s journey in the magazine.