The digital journey of the University of Tasmania

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

The CIO of the University of Tasmania (UTAS) speaks exclusively to the APAC edition of Business Chief magazine.

UTAS, is one of Australia’s most geographically-splayed universities, with courses across 65 locations and four main campuses at Sydney, Burnie, Launceston and Hobart.

The institution is also one of Australia’ oldest universities but with greater technological advances, it is now positioning itself as a stalwart for the digital age.

Spending approximately $120mn on systems and technology since 2013, UTAS is the second university in the country to introduce augmented reality into its teaching and it also produces the most online content in the country from its lecture systems, producing thousands of hours of video per team and delivering live teaching across the four main sites.

“Our programme of systems enhancement has delivered $10mn in annual cost savings,” said Jeff Murray, CIO.

“Our eResearch Ecosystem (eREc) can store data of any scale, with 7,100 processors serving 3.7 petabytes of storage – and capacity can be increased at any time to meet needs.”

