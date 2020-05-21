Corning Incorporated: leveraging supply chain collaboration and procurement consortiums for a successful supply chain

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

As one of the leading innovators in materials science worldwide, Corning Incorporated is used to being in the ascendency. Tom Kruse, Global Head, Supply Chain Collaboration & Consortiums of Corning, understands the importance of procurement to his firm’s operations and believes it is considered a vital priority. “As a manufacturing company, supply chain and procurement are front and centre of everything that we do,” says Kruse. “It's an old adage, but every dollar that we save contributes directly to the bottom line of the company and reduces our adjusted manufacturing costs.”

With the introduction of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) over the past few years becoming increasingly prevalent in the manufacturing sector, companies must adopt and embrace new technologies in order to remain a leader in the field. Kruse affirms how crucial digital transformation is to Corning’s decision-making processes moving forward. “We have different internet platforms where we exchange information externally with collaboration partners, suppliers, like-minded organisations and customers,” he explains. “We’re working on this with a great sense of urgency because we recognise that digitalisation and digital transformation are becoming vitally important to us.”

