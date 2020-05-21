Coal Services – a growing mine of data

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

We talk to Gillian Kidson is Head of IT at Coal Services on how she oversaw the transformation of the company, technologically, to benefit both the internal users as well as its growing client base…

Coal Services Pty, is an Australian industry-owned Specialised Health and Safety Scheme providing an integrated suite of services to help identify, assess, monitor and control many risks inherent in the New South Wales mining industry. Its vision is to partner with industry to provide a ‘safe workplace and a healthy workforce’.

Coal Services, which started life as Mine Owners Insurance LTD in 1921, offers preventative and responsive services in the areas of workplace health and safety, workers’ compensation and emergency response training to help to deliver on its commitment ‘to protect’. It is a company owned by industry for industry, through the NSW Minerals Council and the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

Gillian Kidson is Head of IT at Coal Services and it is her job to oversee the transformation of the company, technologically, to benefit both the internal users as well as its extensive client base. “I was tasked with putting together an IT strategy to help deliver on the company strategy, which initially required me to really to go through the business strategy and understand what the business was doing and to deliver on that.”

