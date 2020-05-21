Chayora features exclusively in the Asia issue of Business Chief Magazine

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

Chayora delivers hyperscale infrastructure China, connecting international leaders to the most exciting market in the world.



Last year alone there were 772 million people online in China, representing 56% of the country’s 1.4 billion population. With a huge customer base and with China looking to surpass the United States as the world leader in GDP terms, it is no surprise that many major international organisations and businesses are increasingly turning towards the country. There are however, many hurdles to clear as access to the technology sector in particular is still subject to tight regulation.

“Those figures alone show that it truly is an amazing market,” says Oliver Jones, Chief Executive of Chayora. “But in order to be able to have access to this massive and valuable population, you cannot operate effectively from overseas. You have to have your servers inside mainland China, in a properly licenced data centre and that’s what starts to present challenges to aspirant new entrants.”

Chayora is an infrastructure developer focused on the building and operation of data centre platforms, with a series of hyperscale, fully licensed data centre campuses in key locations across China.

“We are aiming to combine the best of China and the best of the international environment, for the benefit of our customers,” says Jonathan Berney, Chief Operating Officer. “And we feel very strongly that being able to contribute to the economic, political and social environment that we operate in is critical.”

