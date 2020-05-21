CDO Dong Li on Sunshine Insurance’s digital transformation through AI

(Norwich, UK, 12/9/2019)

Sunshine P&C Insurance Co features in this month’s Business Chief Asia and FinTech magazines.

Sunshine P&C Insurance Co continues to maintain its competitive edge through an ever-changing industry, and in an exclusive interview with CDO Dong Li, he shares how.

Li emphasises the need for a long-term technology plan, as it reduces costs, appeals to a younger generation, and meets the growing demands of customers in the digital age.

“At Sunshine P&C Insurance Company, our philosophy is to have a strategic plan and solid execution. Our company is culturally rooted in innovation given its history of rapid growth since its birth. Our top leaders believe in tech transformation leading to future success.”

There are many different aspects of the digital transformation that the company has undertaken. According to Li, employees use an app that connects to WeChat, easing communication between employees and customers, and enabling service transactions. “For example,” he says, “during the process of auto claims, we use WeChat as an entry point to record accident scenes, take pictures of damaged areas on vehicles and vehicle plates, audio-record descriptions of accidents, and listen to guidance messages from our claim center.”

To discover the full story, click here to read the magazine.