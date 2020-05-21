Cargo Services Far East: pioneering digital supply chain solutions

(Norwich, UK, 06/08/2019)

Since its founding by John Lau in 1990, Cargo Services Far East (CSFE) has become a leading integrated logistics solutions provider. In the age of digital transformation, the company is seizing upon an opportunity to continue its run as one of Asia’s most pioneering supply chain businesses. Josephine Lee, Deputy Chief Process Officer at CSFE, spoke with Supply Chain Digital about the technology and strategies driving innovation and adding increasing value for the customer. “Nowadays, everyone is looking for transparency and visibility. We have to transform ourselves from the traditional way to the modern way,” says Lee, highlighting improved communication as a key differentiator between the industries of yesterday and today.

The implementation of LIMA, a cutting-edge Purchase Order (PO) Management Visibility Solution, is one of example of how CSFE is leading from the front when it comes to enhancing the transparency it can offer stakeholders. “LIMA gets all the parties together in a single platform to see all of the shipments with the same level of transparency. With it, every checkpoint from a shipment’s origin to destination is tracked by LIMA,” Lee explains. “All parties are able to view every detail of the shipment before it arrives at customs. As a logistics operator in Asia, incorporating LIMA at the beginning of our transformation, offering customers and shippers a high level of transparency, was a very pioneering approach.”

The full article, which takes a close look at CSFE’s digital transformation journey and the solutions that driving it, can be found in the August issue of Business Chief Asia.