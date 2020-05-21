C2FO outlines digital journey to supplier satisfaction in Business Chief ANZ and FinTech magazines

(Norwich, UK, 10/12/2019)

In this month’s Business Chief ANZ and FinTech magazines, C2FO Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand Iain Rolfe, discusses how the innovative working capital organisation is using digitally disruptive technologies to its advantage.

“With any true disruption, the most impactful are those that are simplest,” Rolfe states, going on to elaborate on how the business is in a phase of rapid and significant international growth, particularly in his native Australia, that has been driven by innovative digital technologies. C2FO operate a cloud-based marketplace that allows customers to take total control of their capital, improve cash flow on demand and earn no-risk returns. “One real issue we look to contend with is that suppliers often don’t feel they can open conversations about receiving early payment—they are concerned as to how their customers would view such a request. When they engage with us, they can organise the payment in an ‘arms-length’ way and at a price that works for them,” Rolfe tells the publications.

The business also helps large enterprises achieve the best available return on their cash in a risk-free way. These two approaches combined, says Rolfe, have led to startling success. “It’s amazing,” he states. “Forget the technology involved, or the algorithms we use, the simple fact that 92% of those suppliers that engage with our platform access capital at a cost that is less than their next best alternative is phenomenal. It means we are providing truly great value to nearly all of the participants in our market.”

