Business Review Australia & Asia October Issue is now live

Welcome to the October issue of Business Review Australia & Asia,



This month’s issue is about supply chains and, specifically, logistics operations in the region - we have a number of original and engaging articles that explore this topic from various angles.

Our lead story on Singapore’s Changi Airport explores how its Cargo and Logistics division has developed into a dynamic, business-friendly regional hub, as well as its plans for future development.

Without sound infrastructure support, logistics becomes an almost meaningless concept, which is why we spoke to David Quinn, CEO of Building Queensland – an independent infrastructure advisor to the Government of Queensland.

Finally, we list the top third party logistics companies in the region, based on revenue – an exercise that reveals some interesting developments in the wake of falling global demand and depressed oil prices.

