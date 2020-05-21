Bollore Logistics features in the Asia edition of Business Chief magazine

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

As one of the world’s leading transport and logistics operators, transporting goods and providing services across 105 countries on five continents, Bollore Logistics is all too aware of its responsibility to ensure that those operations are sustainable.

One particular area in which Bollore has a major distribution network is Asia. It has a presence in 20 countries across Asia, as well as New Zealand and Australia, but the company’s main hub of operations is in Singapore.

Singapore, Dumoulin believes, is a key location that truly represents the “heart” of Bollore Logistics.

“Singapore is a fantastic location, because it’s a hub of innovation,” she says. “The growth in the Asian market is also an opportunity for Bollore to improve and to think more innovatively as we grow in this region.”

Singapore represents a key market, particularly from a sustainability perspective.

Read the full article to find out more on Bollore Logistics and its Sustainability Agenda, and how it embeds a unified culture throughout the entire company to deliver on this vision.

https://asia.businesschief.com/