BAI Communications: connecting communities

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

People of all generations now accept that their mobile phone is the technology hub that enables every aspect of life. Work, entertainment, social interaction, information, shopping, finances, learning: the device in our pocket gives us access to all of it – just so long as we can connect. Mobile devices are now used predominantly for data. People expect this data connectivity, and having a signal drop, or no signal at all, can bring frustration.

In a world where connectivity is essential, BAI Communications designs, builds and operates communications infrastructure – cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio and IP networks – connecting communities around the world.

Operating in Australia (Broadcast Australia), Hong Kong, Canada, the UK and in New York, the company owns and operates one of the most extensive transmission networks in the world, delivering 59mn broadcasting hours to 99% of the population.

Joining BAI in 2015, its Chief Information Officer, Peter Turnbull has been key to the company’s expansion into other markets.

“The brief I was given was as unique as it was challenging - establish a technology platform to modernise the core IT capabilities of a mature business (Broadcast Australia), enable the wider BAI Communications Group to enter into new regions and build a foundation to connect our established international subsidiaries,” he says.

Undertaking a digital transformation, the company has overhauled its digital infrastructure in order to meet international demand and bring on board new, innovative solutions.

“We needed an infrastructure capable of bringing together IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and on-premise solutions. We needed a fast network at each regional office, as the existing links would not support our cloud-first aspirations. We needed a set of core technology services including identity management, to run and support this infrastructure and most importantly we need an infrastructure that could support future convergence of OT and IT,” adds Turnbull.

Implementing a Microsoft stack, the company has developed its virtual data centre and challenged itself to have 80% of its workload running in the cloud by 2020.

